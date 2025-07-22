Milestone as DCI unveils WhatsApp number for anonymous crime reporting

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Tuesday launched a WhatsApp number: 0709570000 to enhance the public’s ability to share crime-related information anonymously and securely.

In addition to its existing toll-free hotline 0800 722 203, the DCI says the upgraded system will allow both local and international users to transmit intelligence directly and discreetly to investigators.

“The new WhatsApp number provides an anonymous and secure channel through which the public, both locally and internationally, can share intelligence on crime,” DCI boss Mohamed Amin said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the launch of the upgraded Fichua Kwa DCI Centre, a product of our security cooperation with the U.K., is an important step in the continuous improvement of the effectiveness of our National Police Service.

The upgraded Centre, now with a WhatsApp number 0709570000 and an advanced recovery server, among other features, enables members of the public to report crime in confidence.

The launch is part of the broader Fichua Kwa DCI initiative, a public engagement programme designed to encourage citizens to report criminal activity without fear of exposure or retaliation.

The programme has been instrumental in cracking down on complex and serious crimes, including terrorism, narcotics and organised criminal networks.

Amin said the new WhatsApp channel signifies a deepened partnership between the DCI and the public.

“This enhancement is not just a communication tool, it is a symbol of our commitment to improving security through cooperation with citizens,” he said.

“It will allow easier, faster and more confidential sharing of crime-related intelligence.”

He added that the directorate is aligning its operations with emerging technologies to remain effective in an evolving security landscape.

“With the continuous advancement in technology, it’s vital that our crime-fighting mechanisms also evolve,” Amin noted.

“The WhatsApp number will increase accessibility and make it easier for citizens, especially the diaspora citizens, to reach out to us.”

The toll-free line 0800 722 203 remains active and will continue to serve those unable to access WhatsApp.

Both platforms ensure anonymity, which Amin emphasized is crucial in building public trust and ensuring steady intelligence flow.

Amin also acknowledged the important role the public has played in previous investigations.

Among the many achievements we have recorded, many have been possible thanks to courageous citizens who reported suspicious activities through Fichua Kwa DCI,” he said.

The DCI continues to encourage Kenyans to report any form of criminal activity using the newly enhanced channels as part of a collective responsibility to keep the country safe.

Murkomen said the move is part of ongoing reforms in the service.

“People-centred policing is at the heart of our efforts to strengthen accountability and public safety.”

“I am pleased to note that the platform has helped resolve serious and complex crimes ranging from murder, human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and terrorism,” he said.

Besides empowering citizens to play an active role in enhancing safety within their neighbourhoods and beyond, we are also prioritizing the training of our officers, which is key in building an efficient Police Service.

Present were the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DIG-APS Gilbert Masengeli among top police officers.

Wigan said UK will continue to collaborate with Kenya in the fight against crime for the safety of all.