Milestone as Kenya launches first national action plan on hazardous materials and nuclear risks

Kenya marked a historic milestone in national security and public safety with the launch of its first-ever Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) National Action Plan.

The Action Plan, which was collaboratively developed by the Kenya CBRN National Team and the European Union (EU) CBRN Risk Mitigation Centre of Excellence, is a landmark framework designed to strengthen preparedness, coordination, and response to emerging and evolving CBRN risks in the country.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, described the plan as “a testament to Kenya’s resolve to protect its people, strengthen national systems, and ensure that no emergency finds us unprepared.”

He also emphasised that the plan provides an integrated, whole-of-government approach to managing incidents that could threaten public health, the environment, and national stability.

The move is also informed by real experiences that have tested the country’s emergency systems over the years.

Incidents such as the 1998 Nairobi bombing, the 2015 Thange oil spill in Makueni, the Embakasi gas plant explosion, the 2016 disrupted anthrax-related terror plot, and even more recent events – including the April 2025 Kenya Airways flight that returned to Nairobi over a suspected hazardous biological leak – demonstrate the diverse nature of modern risks, including public health emergencies like COVID-19.

“Kenya’s national preparedness, resilience, and security has been faced with numerous incidents involving hazardous materials, each reminding us of the urgent need for stronger coordination and enhanced readiness.”

“The Action Plan moves us from reactive measures to a structured, preparedness-focused framework. It strengthens our ability to identify threats, manage risks, and respond swiftly and decisively to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents,” said Omollo.

He said Kenya’s experience with hazardous materials underscores the importance of strong governance and a clear, unified pathway for preventing, detecting, and responding to CBRN-related incidents – whether accidental or deliberate.

The Action Plan focuses on strengthening governance structures, enhancing detection and response capabilities, improving infrastructure and specialised equipment, building a national inventory system for CBRN materials, deepening public awareness, and expanding regional and international cooperation.

At a time when Kenya has introduced a national conversation on nuclear energy, the launch of the framework sends a clear signal that the country is preparing responsibly for the future.

The proposed first nuclear power plant in Bondo, Siaya is expected to generate 1,000 megawatts in its initial phase, with plans to expand to 20,000 megawatts by 2040, a transformative investment for Kenya’s energy security.

Omollo noted that this development underscores the importance of strong safety systems and coordinated preparedness.

“As we chart a path toward clean, reliable, high-capacity nuclear power, we must ensure that our national safety framework grows with our ambition. This Action Plan strengthens Kenya’s readiness and gives our country the confidence to pursue modern energy solutions while protecting our people and environment,” he said.

The event brought together senior leadership from government, regulatory bodies, emergency responders, hospitals, and international partners.

Government Chemist and National CBRN Focal Point, Dr. William Munyoki, underscored Kenya’s longstanding commitment to global disarmament, non-proliferation, and responsible management of hazardous materials.

“The launch of the Plan builds on years of multi-agency collaboration under the EU CBRN Centre of Excellence, culminating in a national framework that is ready for implementation.”

Head of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority James Keter commended Kenya for its leadership in the region, describing the plan as “a coordinated, resolute voice on CBRN preparedness and response.”

He praised the national team for their meticulous work, noting that the plan’s development involved years of consultation and rigorous validation.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union Delegation to Kenya, Ondrej Simek, highlighted the EU’s longstanding partnership with Kenya, noting that the plan “goes beyond a policy document – it is a roadmap for protecting Kenyan citizens and strengthening regional resilience.”

The plan will now proceed to implementation across relevant government agencies, guided by Kenya’s constitutional mandate under Article 238 on national security and aligned with the National Disaster Risk Management Strategy. It also strengthens Kenya’s contribution to regional security efforts under the EU CBRN Centres of Excellence framework.

The event was attended by Kenyatta National Hospital Ag. CEO Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli among other senior government officials, security leaders, emergency responders, representatives from key regulatory agencies, healthcare institutions, international partners, and members of the CBRN National Team.