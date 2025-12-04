Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to musician Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has confirmed her engagement to her partner of four years, musician Maxx Morando.

The three-time Grammy winner was seen wearing a gold and diamond ring on her engagement finger at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles on Monday.

In an interview with US TV show Good Morning America on Wednesday, the 33-year-old said Morando had got down on one knee for the proposal during a recent trip to Asia.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised,” she said.

Cyrus, whose hits include Flowers and Party in the U.S.A, previously married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018.

The couple had been in a relationship for a decade but announced their divorce in 2019.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, Cyrus said she and 27-year-old Morando met after being “put on a blind date”.

Morando is a drummer with LA-based band Liily. The band participated in NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party – hosted by Cyrus – in 2022, alongside musicians including Cyrus’s godmother Dolly Parton and David Byrne.

Holding up her ring, Cyrus told Good Morning America that Morando “did good” with the choice.

“Me and Max have been together for four years and it’s very obvious the drastic amount of growth that I’ve had in those four years,” she said.

“You want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it.”

The pop star’s latest song, Dream as One, is featured in the latest Avatar instalment.

She released her ninth album earlier this year but has said she has “no desire” to go on tour, saying she is put off by how hard it is to maintain sobriety and her mental health while on the road.

By BBC News