Military-Led Sahel States Exit ECOWAS, Reflecting Struggles in African Regional Blocs

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, all under military leadership, dealt a blow to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by announcing their withdrawal from the regional bloc in a significant development on January 28. This move, emblematic of a broader trend across the continent, underscores the challenges faced by regional bodies in addressing complex security and economic issues.

The three junta-led nations opted to leave ECOWAS after facing suspension and sanctions from the bloc, which aimed to pressure the military rulers into restoring power to democratically elected leaders. Following this announcement, the Nigerian foreign ministry expressed disapproval of the decision made by “unelected leaders,” accusing the juntas of obstructing their people’s rights to freedom of movement, trade, and the selection of leaders.

The withdrawal did not come as a surprise, given the growing animosity between the three junta-led nations and ECOWAS. BBC Africa analyst Beverly Ochieng noted on a February 2 episode of the BBC’s Africa Daily podcast that it signified a potential exhaustion of ECOWAS’s responses and a lack of further avenues for engagement.

All three countries, grappling with insurgencies linked to extremist transnational organizations such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, face challenges in a divided region. Terrorist groups take advantage of this division, operating without regard for borders, leading to miscommunication and mistrust among security forces patrolling borders and protecting populations.

Also Read: Burkina Faso Faces Backlash Over Civilian Casualties in Military Drone Strikes

Babacar Ndiaye, a senior fellow at the Timbuktu Institute for Peace Studies, highlighted the unprecedented change the withdrawal of the three Sahel states from the 49-year-old regional body would bring, terming it the most challenging issue facing the subregion since its inception.

The challenges faced by ECOWAS are not unique, as other regional bodies also grapple with conflict. Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan have rejected recent mediation efforts by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Sudan, embroiled in a war for over 10 months, suspended its IGAD membership on January 20 despite the bloc’s attempts to mediate. Ethiopia and Somalia have resisted negotiations via IGAD, particularly regarding Ethiopia’s port access deal with Somaliland.

Experts suggest that these events, while not explicitly labeled a crisis for regional blocs, will have implications for their mandates to ensure joint security and economic integration. Analysts emphasize the need for protocols and mechanisms within regional bodies to address insecurity and instability before they escalate to the point of government overthrows.

Despite the current tensions and disagreements, the fundamental reasons for the existence of regional blocs remain unchanged. Ochieng argues that these blocs must consider both political and military interventions, building resilience to address instances of insecurity or political disputes that may undermine economic cooperation. The challenges faced by ECOWAS and other regional bodies highlight the ongoing importance of their interventions in maintaining peace and security in the face of evolving geopolitical realities.