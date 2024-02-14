Burkina Faso Faces Backlash Over Civilian Casualties in Military Drone Strikes

In late 2023, Burkina Faso’s military faced criticism and calls for restraint over the use of drones, with reports suggesting heavy civilian casualties.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that over a four-month period, more than 60 civilians were killed and many more injured in drone strikes by the Burkinabe military. The military, led by Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, claimed the strikes targeted terrorists associated with the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) extremist group.

The incidents included a drone strike in early August on a market in the southwestern village of Bouro, where JNIM members on motorcycles were targeted. Despite government reports of a successful operation based on intelligence, witnesses claimed the market was full of civilians, resulting in numerous casualties. Another discrepancy arose in late September when RTB aired footage of a drone attack on motorbikes in the village of Bidi. While the military reported hitting rebel fighters, HRW’s interviews indicated that civilians attending a funeral were the victims.

In mid-November, a drone strike hit a crowded market near the Malian border, causing civilian casualties. Witnesses reported the presence of JNIM fighters, but only civilians were killed or injured.

HRW’s senior Sahel researcher, Ilaria Allegrozzi, labeled these civilian deaths as “apparent war crimes,” criticizing the Burkinabe military for conducting drone strikes in densely populated areas without adequate consideration for civilian safety.

Allegrozzi warned that governments supplying weapons to Burkina Faso, used with disregard for civilian life, risked complicity in war crimes. Burkina Faso faces the presence of multiple terrorist organizations, with Amnesty International revealing that Ansaroul Islam and other armed groups engage in brutal sieges, killing and kidnapping women and girls.

These actions have led to significant displacement and restricted access to health and education, impacting the lives of many across the country.