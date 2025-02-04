Milka Moraa secures new home and job after public humiliation by Pastor Ng’ang’a

A woman whose public humiliation by televangelist Pastor Ng’ang’a highlighted the struggles of Nairobi’s slum dwellers, is now poised for a fresh start.

In two months, Milka Moraa will be among the beneficiaries of the government’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), and her life is set to change dramatically.

On Monday, Moraa also joined ExpressWay Lounge as a staff member where she signed her contract and started work immediately.

“Milka Moraa Tegisi whom Pastor Ng’ang’a chased away when she asked for rent from his church, yesterday joined ExpressWay Lounge as a staff member. She signed her contract and started work immediately, ODM Communications Director Philip Etale confirmed.

Many Kenyans joined online in congratulating her.

Others had raised more than Sh400,000 when her story broke out.

Moraa made headlines when she went to the Neno Evangelism Center seeking help to pay off her Sh4,000 rent arrears.

Instead of compassion, she was met with harsh words and public shaming.

Pastor Ng’ang’a dismissed her plea, telling her to seek help elsewhere.

“Go to the police. Your local police station is where you should have gone. You’ve come here looking for money this is a place for prayers,” he said

However, Moraa’s humiliation proved to be a blessing in disguise.

The story resonated with Kenyans, and, with the help of a Kenyan police officer, Sammy Ondimu Ngare, well-wishers raised money to reopen her house, but that was just the beginning of her blessings.

She secured a studio unit in the Mukuru Social Housing Project at a cost of Sh640,000.

Moraa can choose to pay the total amount upfront or opt for the rent-to-own model, where she will pay Sh3,900 per month.

“I never imagined this day would come. The life I had before was filled with uncertainty, but now, I have hope. I can finally offer my children a future free from fear,” she said.

Acting CEO of the Affordable Housing Board, Sheila Waweru said the program is helpful.

“Moraa’s journey is a powerful reminder of the challenges many face, but it’s also an example of how the Affordable Housing Program is making a tangible difference.”

“These new homes aren’t just building but safe havens that will help families like hers escape the grip of poverty and build a better future,” she argued.