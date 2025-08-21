Millie Bobby Brown and husband adopt a baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown announced she and husband Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby daughter.

The 21-year-old star of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes posted a message on Instagram saying: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

It ended: “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.” The couple didn’t reveal the name of their new addition.

The news comes 15 months after the actress married Bongiovi, the 23-year-old son of rock singer Jon Bon Jovi.

At the end of last year, she finished filming the final season of Stranger Things, one of the most popular shows in Netflix’s history.

The supernatural drama gave Brown her breakthrough at the age of 12, and will conclude when season five is released at the end of 2025.

She finished shooting a third Enola Holmes film at the end of June, and has also starred in Netflix’s Damsel and The Electric State, as well as two Godzilla films.

By BBC News