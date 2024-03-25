fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Milo Gibson Siblings: The Diverse Paths of the Actor’s Children

    Kevin KoechBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Milo Gibson
    Actor Milo Gibson PHOTO/Rob Latour/REX

    Milo Gibson is an American actor born on November 16, 1990.

    He is known for his roles in various films such as Hacksaw Ridge, Gangster Land, Breaking & Exiting and All the Devil’s Men.

    Milo is the son of the renowned actor Mel Gibson. He made his film debut in his father’s movie, Hacksaw Ridge, and has since continued to build his acting career with roles in different genres.

    Table of Contents

    Siblings

    Milo has several siblings, including Hannah Gibson, Edward Gibson, Christian Gibson, William Gibson, Louis Gibson, Tommy Gibson, Lucia Gibson and Lars Gibson.

    Hannah is the oldest sibling and works as an actress, makeup artist and professional clay shooter while Edward is a successful entrepreneur.

    While Christian is a camera operator, William leads a private life and not much is known about him.

    Also Read: Eiza González Siblings: Meet Yulen González

    Milo Gibson
    Milo Gibson’s siblings Hannah and Christian PHOTO/UGC

    Parents

    Milo’s parents are Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore.

    Mel is a renowned actor, producer and director known for his work in films like the Deadly Weapon series, Mad Max series, Braveheart and The Passion of the Christ.

    Robyn, Milo’s mother, is an Australian television personality, public speaker, and announcer.

    Mel and Robyn were married from 1980 until their divorce in 2011 and together, they have seven children, including Milo.

    Mel also has a child from a relationship with Oksana Grigorieva and another child with his current partner, Rosalind Ross.

    Career

    Milo transitioned into acting full-time in 2016.

    He made his acting debut in the critically acclaimed war film, Hacksaw Ridge, directed by his father, Mel.

    Following this, Milo has taken on various roles in films such as Gangster Land, Breaking & Exiting and The Tribes of Palos Verdes.

    Known for his striking resemblance to his father and his growing presence in Hollywood, Milo has also ventured into modeling with Wilhelmina Models.

    Despite initially pursuing blue-collar jobs like working as an electrician and a massage therapist, Milo eventually embraced his passion for acting, leading him to establish himself in the entertainment industry alongside his father.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Sadie Sink Siblings: Inside the Sink Family

    Milo Gibson Siblings: The Diverse Paths of the Actor's Children

     
    Chris Rock Siblings: The Story of the Comedian’s Brothers and Sister

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X