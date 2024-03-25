Milo Gibson Siblings: The Diverse Paths of the Actor’s Children

Milo Gibson is an American actor born on November 16, 1990.

He is known for his roles in various films such as Hacksaw Ridge, Gangster Land, Breaking & Exiting and All the Devil’s Men.

Milo is the son of the renowned actor Mel Gibson. He made his film debut in his father’s movie, Hacksaw Ridge, and has since continued to build his acting career with roles in different genres.

Siblings

Milo has several siblings, including Hannah Gibson, Edward Gibson, Christian Gibson, William Gibson, Louis Gibson, Tommy Gibson, Lucia Gibson and Lars Gibson.

Hannah is the oldest sibling and works as an actress, makeup artist and professional clay shooter while Edward is a successful entrepreneur.

While Christian is a camera operator, William leads a private life and not much is known about him.

Parents

Milo’s parents are Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore.

Mel is a renowned actor, producer and director known for his work in films like the Deadly Weapon series, Mad Max series, Braveheart and The Passion of the Christ.

Robyn, Milo’s mother, is an Australian television personality, public speaker, and announcer.

Mel and Robyn were married from 1980 until their divorce in 2011 and together, they have seven children, including Milo.

Mel also has a child from a relationship with Oksana Grigorieva and another child with his current partner, Rosalind Ross.

Career

Milo transitioned into acting full-time in 2016.

He made his acting debut in the critically acclaimed war film, Hacksaw Ridge, directed by his father, Mel.

Following this, Milo has taken on various roles in films such as Gangster Land, Breaking & Exiting and The Tribes of Palos Verdes.

Known for his striking resemblance to his father and his growing presence in Hollywood, Milo has also ventured into modeling with Wilhelmina Models.

Despite initially pursuing blue-collar jobs like working as an electrician and a massage therapist, Milo eventually embraced his passion for acting, leading him to establish himself in the entertainment industry alongside his father.