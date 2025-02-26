Min Woo Lee Siblings: All About Minjee Lee

Min Woo Lee is an Australian professional golfer who turned professional in 2019 and has achieved significant success in his career.

One of his notable victories was the 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open. Additionally, he won the 2021 Abrdn Scottish Open, which marked a major milestone in his professional journey.

Lee has continued to excel in golf, winning the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the 2023 SJM Macao Open.

He is also known for his strong social media presence and is often referred to as “golf’s viral superstar”.

Min has one sibling, an older sister named Minjee Lee, who is also a professional golfer.

Minjee is a three-time Olympian and has won numerous titles, including two major championships on the LPGA Tour.

Minjee and Min Woo are known for their different approaches to the game. Minjee is often praised for her precision and consistency, which have been key factors in her success.

On the other hand, Min Woo is more adventurous and has gained a strong following for his social media presence and engaging personality.

Together, they made history by becoming the first Australian siblings to compete in Olympic golf at the same Games.

Career

Lee turned professional in 2019, following in the footsteps of his sister Minjee Lee, who is also a professional golfer.

Early in his career, he showed promise with strong performances on the European Tour.

One of his notable early finishes was a fourth-place result at the Saudi International and a tied-fifth at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

In February 2020, Lee secured his first professional win at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

This victory not only marked his entry into the professional golf scene but also highlighted his potential for future success.

The win was a significant moment for Lee, as it demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure and compete at the highest level.

In 2021, Lee achieved another significant milestone by winning the Abrdn Scottish Open.

This victory was particularly notable as it came in a playoff against strong competitors, including Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Winning the Scottish Open earned him a spot in the Open Championship, further solidifying his position among top golfers.

Lee’s success in the Scottish Open was a turning point, as it brought him international recognition and opportunities.

He continued to build on this momentum by securing special temporary membership on the PGA Tour in 2023, which allowed him to compete in more prestigious events.

In 2023, Lee continued his winning streak with victories at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the SJM Macao Open.

His performance at the Macao Open was particularly impressive, as he set a tournament record with a score of 254 (30-under-par).

These wins not only showcased his skill but also demonstrated his ability to perform well across different tours and conditions.

Lee’s participation in major championships has also been notable, with a tied-fifth place finish at the 2023 US Open marking one of his best performances in a major tournament.

Lee’s career has been marked by his adventurous playing style and strong social media presence, which has made him a fan favorite.

He has participated in various tours, including the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia, accumulating several wins and consistently improving his world ranking.

Accolades

Lee has accumulated several accolades throughout his golf career. One of his earliest notable achievements was winning the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2016, defeating Noah Goodwin in the final.

This victory marked an important milestone in his development as a golfer and set the stage for his future success.

As a professional, Lee has won several tournaments, including the 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open, the 2021 Abrdn Scottish Open, and the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship on the European Tour.

Additionally, he won the 2023 SJM Macao Open on the Asian Tour, setting a tournament record with a score of 254 (30-under-par).

Lee’s best finish in a major championship was a tied-fifth place at the 2023 U.S. Open. This achievement showcases his potential to compete with the world’s top golfers in major events.

He also holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest hole of golf by a team of four, achieved in 2021.