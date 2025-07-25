Minor electrocuted in food café in tragedy in Nakuru Town

Detectives are investigating an incident where a one-and-a-half-year-old was electrocuted in a food café in in Nakuru’s Section 58 area.

The boy had accompanied his father to the Yadah Fast Food for chips when the incident happened on July 22, police and witnesses said.

According to the witnesses, the boy was wandering in the café and accidentally touched an open electrical socket with naked cables.

The cables had power, which electrocuted him. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In St Mary’s area, Nakuru, the body of one Anne Wathithi Kariuki, 28 was found in her house after death. Police were alerted of the incident and found the decomposing body of the deceased lying on her bed, and the house had not been locked.

A neighbor said she had seen the deceased’s boyfriend, physically known to her, coming from the said house. The body was taken to the mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.

Elsewhere, police are investigating murder in a case where the body of a man was found in a stream after he had been killed in Kimara, Molo, Nakuru County.

The body was found on Nyanda stream long after the man had been killed on July 22, police said. Police said they found the body of Victor Langat, 22, with no visible injuries.

The police moved the body to the mortuary saying they are investigating murder. And police in Nairobi’s Mathare area are investigating an incident where a woman aged 46 collapsed and died outside her house.

Police said Beatrice Kwamboka had complained of chest pains before he collapsed and died on July 22 at night.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.