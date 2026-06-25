Mireille Enos is an American actress best known for her acclaimed performances in television dramas such as The Killing, Big Love, Hanna, and The Catch. Thanks to a career spanning television, film, and Broadway, Enos has built an estimated net worth of $12 million.

That figure represents her combined wealth with her husband, fellow actor Alan Ruck, whom she married in 2008. While Enos became a household name through her emotionally powerful television roles, she has also earned recognition for her work in major Hollywood films and on the Broadway stage.

Mireille Enos Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth of Birth September 22, 1975 Place of Birth Kansas City, Missouri

Early Life

Mireille Enos was born Marie Mireille Enos on September 22, 1975, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was raised in a creative family. Her mother, Monique, was a French teacher, while her father, Jon, was American. Enos grew up alongside four siblings, all of whom pursued artistic interests.

When she was five years old, the family relocated to Houston, Texas. She attended the prestigious High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, where she began developing her passion for acting.

After graduating, Enos enrolled at Brigham Young University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in acting in 1997. During her college years, she won the prestigious Irene Ryan Award at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, an honor that highlighted her exceptional talent at an early stage.

Broadway Success Before Television Fame

Before becoming a television star, Enos built a strong reputation in theater.

She appeared in several notable Broadway productions, including:

The Invention of Love (2001)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2005)

Absurd Person Singular (2005)

Her performance in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play, helping establish her as a respected stage performer.

Television Breakthrough with Big Love

Enos gradually built her television résumé through guest appearances on shows such as:

Sex and the City

Strong Medicine

Rescue Me

Without a Trace

CSI: Miami

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Her first major breakthrough came when she joined HBO’s acclaimed drama Big Love.

From 2007 to 2010, she portrayed twin sisters Kathy Marquart and JoDean Marquart, appearing in more than 20 episodes. The role introduced her to a wider audience and opened the door to more prominent opportunities.

The Killing Made Mireille Enos a Star

Enos achieved international recognition in 2011 when she landed the lead role of detective Sarah Linden in AMC’s crime drama The Killing.

The series quickly became one of television’s most talked-about mysteries, with Enos earning widespread praise for her intense and emotionally nuanced performance.

The role earned her:

A Primetime Emmy Award nomination

A Golden Globe Award nomination

Multiple Critics Choice and Satellite Award nominations

For many viewers, The Killing remains the defining project of her career.

Film Career and Hollywood Success

While television established her reputation, Enos also enjoyed success on the big screen.

In 2013, she appeared in two major Hollywood films:

Gangster Squad

The crime drama featured an ensemble cast that included Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Emma Stone, and Josh Brolin.

World War Z

Enos starred opposite Brad Pitt in the blockbuster zombie thriller.

The film became a massive commercial success, grossing more than $540 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing projects of her career.

Other notable film credits include:

Devil’s Knot (2013)

Sabotage (2014)

The Captive (2014)

If I Stay (2014)

Katie Says Goodbye (2016)

Never Here (2017)

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018)

The Lie (2018)

Beauty (2022)

Leading Roles in The Catch, Hanna, and Good Omens

Following The Killing, Enos continued to secure major television roles.

The Catch (2016–2017)

She starred as private investigator Alice Vaughan, the lead character in ABC’s crime drama.

Good Omens (2019)

Enos joined the fantasy series as War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Hanna (2019–2021)

She played Marissa Wiegler in Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the action thriller Hanna.

Her performance earned a Critics Choice Super Award nomination, further solidifying her reputation as a versatile dramatic actress.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Enos has received significant critical acclaim.

Her most notable nominations include:

Primetime Emmy Award for The Killing

Golden Globe Award for The Killing

Tony Award nomination for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Critics Choice Super Award nomination for Hanna

Although she has yet to win major acting awards, Enos is widely regarded as one of television’s most consistently impressive performers.

Personal Life

Mireille Enos married actor Alan Ruck in January 2008.

The couple met while performing together in the Broadway revival of Absurd Person Singular.

They have two children together:

Daughter Vesper Vivianne

Son Larkin Zouey

Enos is also stepmother to Ruck’s two children from his previous marriage.

The family has largely maintained a private life despite both Enos and Ruck enjoying successful acting careers.

Also Read: Alan Ruck Net Worth