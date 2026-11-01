Missing bodaboda rider found dead after wild animal mauls body in Garissa

A 26-year-old bodaboda rider who went missing for three days was identified as the man whose badly mauled body was discovered near Modika area in Garissa County.

The deceased, identified as Jackson Muteti Wambua, was positively identified by relatives and fellow bodaboda operators at the Garissa Referral Hospital mortuary on October 31, 2026.

According to police, Wambua, a resident of Madogo Township, had been reported missing at Madogo Police Station after his disappearance three days earlier.

His colleagues launched a search for him before contacting the Garissa Referral Hospital mortuary, where they discovered a body recovered near Modika on Friday.

A bodaboda chairman at Hidiq Stage, led the identification exercise, using clothing recovered from the scene, including a reflector jacket, brown trousers and a T-shirt.

He told police that he had accommodated Wambua for about a week at his rented house after the deceased’s landlord allegedly locked his house over rent arrears.

The body had been extensively mauled by a wild animal, making further forensic examination necessary to establish his identity and circumstances surrounding his death.

Police also reported that the deceased’s motorcycle, which was reportedly acquired through Mogo Credit, was missing.

Detectives contacted the financing company to assist in tracking the motorcycle.

The body remains at Garissa Referral Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination and DNA sampling to support the identification process.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding Wambua’s disappearance, death and the disappearance of his motorcycle.