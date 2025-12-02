Missing child found dead in villa swimming pool in Diani

Tragedy struck a family holiday in Diani, Kwale County, when one of their children drowned at the swimming pool of their hotel in Diani, Kwale County.

The family had checked into the Blue Waters Villa on November 29, 2025 for a week when one of the minors aged six drowned.

The mother of the children said on November 30 she could not locate one of her four children who had been playing outside the villa.

This prompted a search that ended in the swimming pool where the boy’s body was discovered floating, police and witnesses said.

The family was heartbroken. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Cases of drowning at premises in the area have been on the rise in the past days.

Officials have been urging more caution amid the festive season when more guests are expected to venture into the pools.

Elsewhere in Malakisi, Bungoma County, a four-year-old boy drowned in a river as he chased his shoe.

Witnesses said the boy with other children went to fetch water from Malakisi river on Sunday when his shoe accidently fell into the water.

The minor jumped into the water chasing the shoe when he drowned. the other children rushed home to report the matter. The parents and other villagers rushed to the scene but realized he had been swept by the water downstream. The body was later retrieved from the water few meters away from the scene a day later, police said.

The body had an injury on the forehead and is suspected to have been caused by the impact of the flow of the water. Police moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Juja, Kiambu County’s Ndarugu River, one Mike Sheldon drowned as he swam there with his friends.

The victim drowned on Sunday afternoon as he enjoyed the swimming sessions, police said adding his body had not been retrieved by Monday. Efforts to trace the body went on Tuesday.

Two witnesses of the incident have talked to the police.