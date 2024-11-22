Probe as Missing Cop Found Dead in Industrial Area Home 

A missing police officer was found dead in his house in Industrial Area police residence, Nairobi.

Constable Peter Munene of Central police station in Nairobi had not reported to work for a day.

According to police, his neighbours too said they had not seen him leave the house on Thursday November 21.

This prompted the colleagues to go to his house and knocked on the door with no response, police said.

They later broke into the house where his lifeless body was found lying on the bed.

The body did not have any physical injuries by the time it was found and moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they are investigating to establish if he died out of natural causes or suicide.

This comes amid concerns of increased cases of deaths in the service.

Most of the cases are linked to suicide.

On Monday November 18, a police officer died by suicide at the Kiganjo police college, Nyeri.

The officer was found dead after he shot himself in the chin on Monday, November 18 morning.

Police said Corporal Collins Imoni Onyando used his rifle to end his life

He blew his head near the residence of the college commandant.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Police said a rifle make CZ loaded with a magazine of 29 rounds of ammunition was found near his feet and empty cartridge was recovered at the scene.

This is the latest such incident to happen and is linked to trauma.

At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community challenges.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

They include deaths by gun.

Last week, police authorities said police officers worldwide tend to die by suicide more than the general public.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja also said depression affects all people regardless of age or social status, but police officers report higher levels of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder than the general population.

To deal with mental illness, the National Police Service has been undertaking deliberate measures by adopting a multi-pronged approach, he said.

He said stigmatization that comes with mental illness is still a hurdle that all of us should strive to overcome.

“This calls for continuously creating awareness about mental health and mental illness among the members of public and most importantly, police officers,” he said.

He said all should challenge misconceptions, stereotypes and negative perceptions surrounding mental health in order to create an environment where individuals feel comfortable to seek help and support without fear of discrimination.

He said they have established the Directorate of Chaplaincy and Counseling to spearhead and coordinate professional counseling and psychosocial support for officers.

Through partnerships with medical institutions and the provision of medical cover, police officers are also able to access psychosocial support but much more is required.

He said police work is a very noble career because one gets to serve and protect humanity.

However, the nature of police work as shown by research globally, is also very demanding and stressful.