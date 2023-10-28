Missing Fisherman Found Alive After Two Weeks Adrift Off US West Coast

A missing fisherman has been discovered alive, floating in a life raft approximately 70 miles (110 kilometers) off the west coast of the United States.

The US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest released a statement confirming the discovery by Good Samaritans, a day after they had suspended their search.

The fisherman, whose identity has not been disclosed, embarked on his journey from Gray Harbor in Washington state on October 12 aboard the Evening, a 43-foot vessel.

After nearly two weeks adrift, he was located by Canadian rescuers who found him in a life raft.

Although the official details did not specify the names of the rescuers or the method they used to locate the missing fisherman, King-TV in Seattle identified them as Ryan Planes and his uncle John from Sooke, a town on Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

Ryan Planes recounted the discovery, saying: “I saw what looked like a life raft in the distance and ran inside and put the binoculars on him, and then he shot off a flare.”

Once on board, the rescued fisherman expressed his gratitude with a big hug, marking an emotional moment for all involved.

The survivor shared that he had been alone on the raft for 13 days, resorting to catching a salmon for sustenance after running out of provisions.

The rescuers provided him with much-needed food and water, quelling his hunger.

According to officials, the man is now in stable condition and was transported back to shore with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and another Canadian rescue agency.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Tofino, British Columbia, for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Both the rescued fisherman and a fellow sailor aboard the Evening were expected to return on October 15. The Coast Guard had initiated an extensive search operation that covered over 14,000 square miles for more than eight hours.

Unfortunately, the fate of the second sailor remains unknown, and the Coast Guard has asserted that the incident is still under investigation. Whether the search for the missing sailor will resume remains unclear.

