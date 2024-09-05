Mystery as Missing Treasury Official Found Dead in Machakos

The body of National Treasury employee Evans Chirchir, who had been reported missing by his family for several days was found at Machakos Level Five Mortuary.

Chirchir had previously expressed fears for his life over a Sh286 million tender, his lawyer said.

It is not clear how he died and those, if any behind.

Police said the issue remains mysterious for now as investigations go on.

The medical superintendent at Machakos Level Five Hospital Dr. Daniel Katua, confirmed the deceased was brought to the facility on August 31, 2024, at 9:20 p.m.

According to Katua, officers from Kyumbi Police Station positively identified the body based on information from the mortuary’s attendants.

He said they are yet to know how he died.

“The family has obtained permission from Kyumbi police station to transfer the body to a place of their choice, presumably a private mortuary,” Katua told reporters at his office in Machakos on Wednesday.

He declined to provide further details about the body, citing privacy reasons, advising reporters to contact the deceased’s family for additional details.

He however mentioned that the deceased’s relatives had initially gone to retrieve the body from the mortuary for transfer but were instructed to obtain permission from Kyumbi Police Station first.

“A post-mortem examination was scheduled to be conducted on the body at this facility today Wednesday. The family, however, instead placed a request for them to have it transfered. When they came here, we told them to come with the police,” Dr. Katua said.

After obtaining the required police documentation, the family successfully collected and transferred the body to Machakos Funeral Home.

They declined to speak with the media.

This comes amid probe the deceased may have been killed over his work. But police said they are investigating the claims.

Police said they are working with the family in effort to solve the saga.