MKU Signs Strategic MoU with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to Advance Maritime Education and Support SDGs

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, a move that is expected to significantly enhance the quality and scope of maritime training in Kenya and the wider region.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by MKU Founder Prof. Simon Gicharu and Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, will support the strengthening of academic programmes and technical capacity at the MKU Maritime Academy in Malindi.

Under the new agreement, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy will support MKU in developing modern maritime curricula, sharing technical expertise, and enhancing trainer capacity. The partnership also paves the way for jointly developed courses tailored to industry needs, including maritime studies, artificial intelligence applications, and safety training.

The MoU further promotes collaborative research and innovation in line with SDG 9, encourages joint grant proposals and scholarly publications, and widens exposure for students and lecturers through internships, cadetships, exchange programmes, and direct engagement with industry players. These initiatives are expected to raise MKU’s academic standards, strengthen its relevance to the maritime sector, and boost its global competitiveness.

Kenya’s strategic position along the Indian Ocean places the country at the centre of regional maritime activity. The partnership is therefore timely, as it helps build a pipeline of highly skilled seafarers, engineers, and maritime specialists at a time when the global industry faces a talent shortage.

“This collaboration reinforces MKU’s mission to offer globally competitive maritime training,” said Prof. Gicharu. “Working alongside Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy will ensure our students gain the competencies needed to excel in the international maritime arena.”

The MKU Maritime Academy has continued to expand its training portfolio—from foundational STCW courses to more advanced and specialized programmes—and has trained a growing number of seafarers from across the region. It is increasingly recognized as a regional hub for maritime training.

The partnership is expected to accelerate MKU’s contribution to Kenya’s Blue Economy ambitions while strengthening the link between higher education, innovation, and sustainable development.