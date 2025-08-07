Mob burns bus after fatal accident involving a rider in Donholm

A mob attacked and set on fire a bus that had been involved in a fatal accident in Donholm area, Nairobi.

Police said the bus had knocked and killed a rider before a mob turned on it and set it on fire. This was after the passengers and crew present escaped from the bus, police said. No one was injured in the morning drama.

The police said they arrived at the scene and found the bus on fire. A mob that was behind the incident had escaped the scene.

The body of the rider was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. Police discourage such actions and want authorities to be able to handle them.

Meanwhile, six people were killed in overnight accidents reported separately in the country on Thursday morning. The victims included three pedestrians, two riders and a driver.

About 20 others who included nine riders, four pedestrians, three pillion passengers and two drivers were seriously injured in the accidents.

For instance, a rider died in an accident along the old Malindi Road in Kisauni, Mombasa County. This was after the rider collided with another one and left three pillion passengers with serious injuries.

Along Embu-Runyenjes Road, two female pedestrians were killed in an accident. This is after they were knocked by a speeding car. The girls were aged 18 and 13. Police said the driver of the car is missing following the Wednesday evening incident.

In Kariene, Imenti, Meru County, a lorry driver died in an accident after the vehicle overturned into a ditch. One person was injured in the accident, police said.

Along Namanga Road in Athi River area, a female pedestrian was knocked and killed by a lorry as she crossed the road while along the Eastern Bypass, a rider was killed in an accident.

Police said the bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.