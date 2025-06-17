Mob stones, kills two suspects in botched robbery in Dandora

A mob stoned to death two suspects who were accused of attempting to snatch a mobile phone from a pedestrian in Dandora area, Nairobi.

The incident happened on June 16 afternoon along Kangundo Road.

Police said bodaboda rider and his pillion passenger had attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a pedestrian who raised an alarm.

This alerted other riders who chased the suspects for few kilometers before cornering them near Umoja Three area.

The mob stoned the two killing them. They then vandalized their motorcycle and dismembered the parts, which they stole.

The bodies were later picked up from the scene and taken to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend. Police term mob lynching criminal and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.

Elsewhere in Maili Mbili village within Karagita area, Naivasha, a human body was found dumped near the railway.

Police officers who visited the scene established that the body of the female adult with only chest and head, other body parts missing is believed to have been murdered elsewhere and dumped near the railway. Efforts to trace other missing body parts within the area were fruitless.

The body was moved to Naivasha Sub county Referral Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy.

In Kiminini, Trans Nzoia, a body was found near Naisambu dam.

The body of a woman was dismembered body and stuffed in a sack without the head and the limbs.

It is believed that the deceased might have been killed somewhere else and the corpse disposed off near the dam.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

In Nakuru’s Kaptembwo area, the body of Pius Morebu, 32 was found on the roadside with some fresh marks around the neck.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.