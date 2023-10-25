Black Models Boycott Melbourne Fashion Week Over Alleged Discrimination

A group of more than a dozen black models has taken a stand by boycotting Melbourne Fashion Week (MFW), shedding light on the mistreatment they claim to endure within Australia’s fashion industry.

The models have come forward with allegations of racial slurs being used in their presence, derogatory comments about their hair, and unequal pay in comparison to their white counterparts.

A spokesperson for the City of Melbourne, the organizers of the event, emphasized that MFW has long prided itself on being one of the fashion industry’s most inclusive platforms, celebrating diversity, embracing people from various ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTIQ+ community, and those with disabilities.

They added that they were unaware of any diversity or race-related concerns pertaining to Melbourne Fashion Week, stating unequivocally that discrimination in any form is not tolerated.

However, Jeffrey Kissubi, a 29-year-old model leading the boycott, shared with the BBC that MFW was just one facet of the fashion industry that he and his colleagues were addressing.

Their objective is to draw attention to the broader issues prevalent in Australia’s fashion sector, ultimately striving to improve working conditions for people of color who encounter discrimination.

Kissubi revealed an incident where he had encountered a racial slur on set, and he believes such language should not be tolerated.

He expressed that they are sharing their experiences not out of choice but necessity, as they are determined to effect change in the industry.

The genesis of this boycott emerged a few months ago when a group of models came together to discuss their shared experiences of racism within the industry.

Kissubi emphasized the importance of collective action, noting that when a group of models speaks out, the impact is far greater.

Nyaluak Leth, a South Sudanese model, decided to participate in the boycott, underscoring the need for the industry to self-reflect and live up to its stated values of individuality and cultural acceptance.

She recounted an incident during Sydney Fashion Week in 2019 when a black model had to ask for help braiding her hair because of a lack of trust in the hair section’s expertise.

Leth has since moved to the UK, where she feels that South Sudanese models are better appreciated.

Awar Malek, another model, described her experience working in the Australian fashion industry as a black woman as “a form of self-destruction.” She noted that in major fashion capitals like London, New York, and Paris, such practices would not be tolerated.

A City of Melbourne spokesperson countered the allegations, asserting that all models were paid equally, with some exceptions for higher-profile models from diverse backgrounds. They emphasized that the standard rate was comparable or above that of similar fashion events.

Kissubi highlighted the need for greater diversity in decision-making positions within Australia’s fashion industry. He also questioned why black, Indigenous, and people of color in the country still face such issues despite living in what is considered a progressive nation.

While the reaction to the boycott has been largely positive, there remains skepticism regarding whether these complaints will be taken seriously. Ms. Leth emphasized the need for tangible change, stating that mere words and statements would not suffice. She called for concrete action and accountability within the industry.

