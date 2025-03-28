MoH Launches Emergency Response To Kala-Azar Outbreak In Wajir, Marsabit

The Ministry of Health has launched an emergency response to contain a Kala-azar outbreak in Wajir and Marsabit counties, where 617 cases have been reported, resulting in 25 deaths.

To combat the spread of the disease, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, today flagged off three mobile laboratories equipped with molecular testing machines, diagnostic reagents, and personal protective equipment. These units will help with early diagnosis, active case detection, and timely treatment in the worst-affected areas.

Kala-azar, also known as visceral leishmaniasis, is a parasitic disease transmitted by sandflies. If left untreated, it is fatal in over 95% of cases. Symptoms include prolonged fever, weight loss, fatigue, anemia, swollen lymph nodes, and an enlarged spleen and liver. Currently, 106 patients are hospitalized in Wajir County. In response, the Ministry is increasing hospital capacity, supplying emergency medical resources, and conducting community awareness campaigns to promote prevention.

Speaking at the launch, PS Muthoni underscored the urgency of a coordinated response.

“These mobile laboratories will play a critical role in strengthening our disease surveillance and response efforts. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are key to controlling this outbreak and preventing further loss of life,” she said.

She urged residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms and to take preventive measures such as wearing long-sleeved clothing, using insect repellents, and sleeping under insecticide-treated nets.

Kala-azar is classified as a neglected tropical disease and is prevalent in several counties, including Baringo, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir, and West Pokot. The Ministry of Health assured the public that comprehensive measures are in place to contain the outbreak and minimize fatalities.