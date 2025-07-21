MoH Rallies Support For Breastfeeding Ahead Of 2025 World Breastfeeding Week

The Ministry of Health has stepped up efforts to promote breastfeeding as a key public health and development priority ahead of the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week, scheduled for August 1 to 7.

In a media engagement forum held in Nairobi, the Ministry, through its Division of Nutrition and Dietetics Services, urged media professionals to help raise awareness on the need for stronger support systems that allow mothers to breastfeed comfortably—in hospitals, workplaces, and communities.

This year’s theme, “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” highlights the importance of long-term, coordinated investment across all sectors to support mothers.

Deputy Director General for Health, Dr. Sultani Matendechero, emphasized the government’s dedication to making breastfeeding a national priority.

“When mothers are supported, communities thrive. Media must continue to shape positive narratives, influence policy, and protect the rights of women and children,” he said.

The Ministry is calling on county and national governments, employers, and community leaders to boost policies, infrastructure, and funding that protect, promote, and sustain breastfeeding.