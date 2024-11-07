Moi University Addresses Misinformation On Reopening Plans

Moi University has clarified that recent statements circulating online about the resumption of teaching and learning are false.

A message claiming to outline the reopening plan, including specific dates, had been shared widely.

“Reference is made to the Programme of Activities Towards Re-Opening of the University issued on Sunday, 3rd November, 2024… The University will communicate the reopening date for the 2024/2025 Academic Calendar via its Official Channels once modalities are agreed upon,” the recent statement reads.

This development comes after a meeting on November 6 between Moi University’s management and union officials failed to resolve the ongoing strike.

According to previous statements, Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac S. Kosgey had projected that negotiations with the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) would conclude by Wednesday, paving the way for a return-to-work agreement.

The university had anticipated reopening on November 7, with students returning to campus the following day, November 8.

Academic activities at Moi University have been suspended since October 3, when the university was shut down following a prolonged strike by staff and subsequent student unrest.

Throughout the closure, various unverified statements circulated regarding potential reopening dates, some even suggesting possible transfers for students due to financial challenges faced by the institution.

Despite the disruptions, Moi University’s administration reaffirmed its commitment to reopening soon.

The university announced that it would communicate verified updates only through its official channels to avoid further confusion.