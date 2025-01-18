Moi University Recieves New Council

Moi University has a new council following recent appointments announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos.

In a gazette notice dated January 17, 2025, Prof. Noah Midamba was appointed as the Chairperson of the Council for a three-year term.

Prof. Midamba, who previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of KCA University for over a decade until 2021, assumes office immediately.

Joining him on the council are Prof. Ronald Wasike, Dr. Mercy Nyambura Kanyara, Dr. Edward Sambili, and Anne Weceke Makori.

The appointments replace outgoing members Dr. Humphrey Kimani Njuguna, Prof. Clara Samiji Momanyi, Christopher Khaemba, Eusilah Jepkosgei Ngeny, and Susan Amlango Aletia.

Meanwhile, the university disbursed Sh113 million in salary arrears to its staff as part of efforts to avert a looming strike.

The payment, which covers arrears for October, November, and December, was wired to workers’ accounts on Tuesday evening, with December salaries paid in full on Wednesday.

“This is a relief to our members as the arrears for three months have been cleared, and December salaries have been fully paid,” said UASU Chapter Secretary Nyabuta Ojuki.

Despite these payments, the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) are urging the government to implement the remaining 24 clauses of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). This includes enhanced salary rates and other benefits outlined in the return-to-work agreement signed in November 2024.

The November deal, witnessed by Education CS Julius Ogamba and Higher Education PS Beatrice Inyangala, allocated Sh2.6 billion in cash and assets to the unions, with Sh500 million released immediately. Moi University Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kosgey and former Council Chair Humphrey Njuguna represented the university during the signing.

The unions continue to push for the full implementation of the agreement to address issues surrounding a Sh6 billion debt tied to salaries and statutory deductions.