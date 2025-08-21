Moja Expressway Dismisses Fake Poster On Planned Road Closure

Moja Expressway Company has dismissed a viral poster claiming the Nairobi Expressway will be closed ahead of the expected return of DCP party leader from the United States.

In a statement on Thursday, the company clarified that all official announcements are only made through its verified social media accounts.

“Please note that the poster making rounds on social media suggesting the closure of the Nairobi Expressway CBD access is fake,” the company said.

The firm added that it does not authorize or enforce road closures due to political activities.

“Nairobi Expressway remains a public road, and all planned closure notices are only shared on our official platforms with appropriate safety measures to safeguard motorists,” the statement read.

DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malalah had earlier indicated that the party boss would land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and later lead a procession to a rally at Kamukunji grounds.