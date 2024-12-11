Mombasa County Launches Campaign Against Speeding

The Mombasa County Government has unveiled a road safety campaign titled Slow Down, Speeding Ruins Lives to address the dangers of speeding and promote adherence to safe speed limits.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service (NPS), aims to save lives, especially during the festive season when road travel surges.

The campaign, developed with support from global public health organization Vital Strategies under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), highlights real-life stories to underscore the devastating impact of speeding.

Speaking at the launch, Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sheriff Nassir emphasized the importance of road safety during the holiday season. “We continue to lose far too many lives on our roads due to speeding. I urge all drivers and road users in Mombasa and across the country to observe speed limits. Drive safe to arrive safe,” he said.

Real-Life Stories

The campaign draws on the personal experiences of crash survivors to resonate with the public. Among them is 35-year-old Likoni resident Mary Wanja, who shared how a speeding matatu crash left her husband paralyzed. “Speeding may seem thrilling, but your life can change in an instant,” Mary recounted.

Similarly, Ruth Machocho, 28, from Nyali, lost her leg in a crash caused by a speeding truck. Now using a prosthetic limb, she expressed hope that others would learn from her ordeal to avoid such tragedies.

The campaign materials, featuring testimonials and public service announcements, will be disseminated via TV, radio, and digital platforms in five languages. Digital billboards across Mombasa and police-led outreach programs at key traffic points will reinforce the message, with drivers encouraged to pledge safer driving habits.

To enforce speed regulations, NPS officers in Mombasa have been trained on safe speed implementation through the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP). Speed cameras will be deployed on major roads to monitor compliance, with violators facing fines, traffic tickets, or court appearances for severe offenses.

NTSA Director General George Njao underscored the importance of observing speed limits. “Speeding has claimed far too many lives. Observing safe speed limits is not just about following traffic laws; it’s about saving lives,” he said.

According to NTSA’s 2023 report, over 4,000 people die annually on Kenyan roads, with speeding being a leading cause. The campaign aims to reduce these numbers through education, enforcement, and public engagement.

Vipul Patel, the BIGRS Initiative Coordinator, called for sustained efforts in speed management. “Effective speed management is critical in ensuring road safety,” he said.