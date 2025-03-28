Monday Declared A Public Holiday to Mark Idd-ul-Fitr

The government has declared Monday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a gazette notice dated March 28 said, “It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Monday, the 31st of March, 2025 shall be a Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.”

The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan according to the Muslim calendar.

During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslim faithful wake up to cleanse their bodies in a ritual called ghusl.

After getting dressed for the day they gather in mosques or outdoor locations for prayers and listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (charity in the form of food).

Afterwards, many visit the graves of their loved ones to pray and clean the grave sites. The faithful also exchange gifts during this time.

Customary greetings, Eid Mubarak, with a formal embrace – three times – are common during Eid.