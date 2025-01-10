Moneyfest’ and ‘Ambush’ Matatu Drivers Charged with Driving Unroadworthy Vehicle, Fined Sh50,000

Two drivers of two notorious public service vehicles (PSVs), which were impounded on Thursday for flouting traffic regulations were Friday arraigned at Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi.

The matatus are linked to president William Ruto’s son George.

They have been accused of harassing other road users and despising the law.

John Mwangi, for Ambush and Dominic Amaya for Manifest were charged with driving unroadworthy vehicles, a charge to which they pleaded guilty.

Consequently, the court handed them a penalty of Sh50,000 fine or a six-month jail term.

The two were arrested on Thursday after they were captured on video swerving recklessly through traffic on the Karen-Rongai Road putting both other motorists and pedestrians at risk.

The vehicles were overloaded, with several youths seen perched on the roofs and hanging out of the matatus’ windows, seemingly oblivious to the danger they were putting themselves in.

The footage circulated on social media also showed a traffic police officer allowing the vehicles to pass without taking any action, despite their clear violation of traffic regulations.

This is said to have prompted police action to detain the matatus and arrest the drivers.

Many motorists had complained of harassment on the roads and non action from police on the matatus.

The National Transport and Safety Authority removed the vehicles’ number plates and announced they will have to undergo inspection before being allowed to the roads.

Kenyans have called on police to be firm in implementing the law equally.