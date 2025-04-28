Tony Jaa Siblings: Meet the Yeerum Siblings Squad

Tony Jaa, born Tatchakorn Yeerum on February 5, 1976, in Surin Province, Thailand, is a renowned Thai martial artist, actor, stuntman, action choreographer, and director.

Formerly known as Phanom Yeerum, he adopted the stage name Tony Jaa for international audiences and is recognized in Thailand as Jaa Phanom.

Raised in a rural village by parents who were elephant herders, Jaa is of Kuy descent, a Mon-Khmer ethnic group known for their elephant training skills.

His early fascination with martial arts was sparked by watching films featuring Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li at temple fairs, inspiring him to emulate their techniques in his father’s rice paddy.

Jaa began training in Muay Thai at age 10 and later studied various martial arts, including Muay Boran, Taekwondo, Krabi-Krabong, Wushu, and Judo, under the guidance of stunt choreographer Panna Rittikrai.

Tony grew up with three siblings in Surin, Thailand, where he was the third child of Rin Saipetch and Thongdee Yeerum.

He has one brother, Taweesak Yeerum, and two sisters, Waew Yeerum and Hatthaya Yeerum.

Little public information is available about their personal lives or professions, as Jaa tends to keep his family matters private.

Jaa’s career began as a stuntman, working for 14 years with Panna Rittikrai’s Muay Thai Stunt team, where he appeared in numerous Thai films and doubled for actors like Sammo Hung in a commercial requiring him to somersault onto an elephant’s back.

His early training in Muay Thai, which started at a local temple, expanded into Muay Boran, Taekwondo, and acrobatics during his time at Maha Sarakham College of Physical Education, where he earned a bachelor’s degree.

Jaa’s breakthrough came in 2003 with Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior, a film crafted by director Prachya Pinkaew to showcase his skills.

Performing all stunts without wires or CGI, Jaa’s explosive acrobatics and authentic martial arts choreography captivated global audiences, establishing him as a martial arts icon.

The success of Ong-Bak led to films like Tom-Yum-Goong (2005, released as The Protector in the U.S.), Ong Bak 2: The Beginning (2008), and Ong Bak 3 (2010), which he co-directed with Rittikrai.

These films highlighted Thai combat styles like Muay Thai and Muay Boran, as well as other disciplines such as Kung Fu, Silat, and Jiu-Jitsu.

In 2013, after parting ways with Sahamongkol Film International, Jaa signed with Universal Studios, shifting focus to an international audience.

His Hollywood debut came in 2015 with Furious 7, where he played the villain Kiet, followed by roles in SPL II: A Time for Consequences (2015), xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) alongside Vin Diesel, Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (2018), and Expend4bles (2023).

Jaa also starred in Monster Hunter (2020) with Milla Jovovich. Known for his high-risk stunts, Jaa has endured injuries, including burns during Tom-Yum-Goong and a ligament injury during Ong-Bak.

His films, praised for their innovative choreography and raw intensity, have earned him comparisons to Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, with the latter personally recommending him for Rush Hour 3, though scheduling conflicts prevented his participation.

Jaa’s contributions extend to choreography and directing, notably in Ong Bak 3 and the development of “Muay Kotchasaan,” a fighting style he created with Rittikrai in 2005.

Jaa won the Best Actor Award at the Thailand National Film Association Awards for his performance in Ong-Bak.

At the International Film Festival, he was named Action Star of the Year, cementing his status as a global action icon.

Jaa was inducted into the Muay Thai Hall of Fame for his role in promoting the martial art worldwide through his films.

In 2002, he was honored with induction into the Martial Arts History Museum Hall of Fame, acknowledging his contributions to the genre.

Additionally, his athletic achievements at Maha Sarakham College included gold medal-equivalent awards in long jump, high jump, gymnastics, and sword-fighting, showcasing his versatility beyond acting.

Jaa’s influence is further evidenced by his record for hosting the largest Muay Thai training session, with 1,000 participants in Hong Kong in July 2005, underscoring his role in popularizing Thai martial arts globally.