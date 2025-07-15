More than 2500 apply for judiciary positions

More than 2500 people applied for the positions of appellate and High court judges as well as magistrates and Kadhis.

The Judicial Service Commission said 94 candidates applied for 15 open court of appeal positions while over 1700 applicants sought to fill the 100 positions of resident magistrates.

The JSC seeks to fill 15 positions for Judges of the Court of Appeal, Judges of the High Court (20), Judges of the Environment & Land Court (10), Resident Magistrates (100) and Kadhis (5).

JSC chairperson Chief Justice Martha Koome says the recruitment will be done in compliance with the law. “The JSC remains firmly committed to the principles of meritocracy, fairness, transparency, and integrity in all its operations,” said Koome.

She said the current phase of recruitment is part of the broader strategic effort to address the growing backlog of cases, improve service delivery, and ease the burden on the Judiciary’s human resource infrastructure.

The commission will now process the applications as it promises “meritocracy, fairness, transparency and integrity in all its operations.”

The number of applications show the demand by Kenyans to get jobs.

And the applicants were all as required by law qualified lawyers.