Morgan Evans Siblings: All About Jane and Tom Evans

Morgan John Evans, born on April 24, 1985, in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, is a celebrated country music singer and songwriter.

Rising to prominence with his 2014 self-titled debut album, Evans has carved a niche in the global country music scene with hits like “Kiss Somebody” and albums such as Things That We Drink To.

His music, characterized by emotional depth and authenticity, has resonated with fans worldwide, amassing over 800 million streams.

Beyond his musical talents, Evans is recognized for his engaging live performances, including sold-out shows at iconic venues like the Sydney Opera House.

Siblings

Morgan grew up in a close-knit family with two younger siblings, Jane and Tom Evans.

Tom Evans shares Morgan’s passion for music and is an accomplished bass guitarist.

During their teenage years, Morgan and Tom played together in a local rock trio initially called Extortion, later renamed Solver.

The band achieved early success, winning a state high school band competition, Youthrock, in 2002, and later securing Artist of the Year and Best Rock Act at the 2006 MusicOZ Awards.

Career

Evans’ musical career began at age 13 with his first gig, setting the stage for a lifelong passion.

As a teenager, he fronted the rock trio Extortion (later Solver) alongside his brother Tom and friend Nicholas Cook.

The band’s early success in local competitions laid the foundation for Morgan’s ambitions.

In 2007, he won the Road to Tamworth competition, earning a trip to Nashville to record his debut single, “Big Skies,” released under Sony BMG.

This marked his entry into the professional music scene.

Moving to Nashville in 2017, Evans signed with Warner Music Nashville, releasing his breakout U.S. single “Kiss Somebody,” which became a crossover hit.

His 2018 album Things That We Drink To reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, showcasing his ability to blend Australian roots with American country sensibilities.

Subsequent releases, like the 2021 EP The Country and the Coast (Side A) and the 2023 Life Upside Down EP, reflect his evolution as an artist, tackling personal themes such as his divorce through songs like “Over for You.”

Evans has toured with major acts like Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, and Rascal Flatts, and his 2023 performances at the Sydney Opera House were captured in his first live album, Live at the Sydney Opera House (2024).

Accolades

In 2019, Evans won the ARIA Award for Best Country Album for Things That We Drink To, a testament to his songwriting prowess and critical acclaim in Australia.

At the 2013 CMC Music Awards, he was named New Oz Artist of the Year, followed by wins in 2014 for Oz Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Best Australian Video of the Year.

His global influence was recognized with the 2016 Country Music Association Global Artist of the Year award.

Additionally, Evans has secured five fan-voted Country Music Channel Awards, including Male Artist of the Year, reflecting his strong connection with audiences.

In 2020, he received the Outstanding International Achievement Award at the global APRA Awards, underscoring his success in bridging Australian and international country music scenes.