Moriah Jefferson Siblings: Get to Know Danielle, Joshua and Jeremiah Jefferson

Moriah Jefferson is an American professional basketball player currently shining as a guard for the Chicago Sky in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

She has carved out an impressive career, from her standout days at the University of Connecticut (UConn) to her professional journey in the WNBA.

Known for her lightning speed, defensive prowess, and playmaking ability, she has become a respected name in women’s basketball.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Moriah has two brothers, Joshua and Jeremiah Jefferson, and her sister, Danielle Noble.

The Jefferson family opted for homeschooling, with Moriah and her siblings educated under the guidance of their mother, Robin, while their father, Lorenza, worked at Federal Express and coached Moriah’s early basketball teams.

While specific details about Joshua, Jeremiah, and Danielle’s personal careers remain private, their influence on Moriah’s life is evident.

Career

Jefferson’s basketball journey began as a homeschooled athlete, where she played five varsity seasons with the THESA Riders, starting as an eighth grader.

She led her team to five National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships (NCHBC) titles, amassing 3,354 points, 825 rebounds, and 728 steals over her high school career.

Her talent earned her a spot at UConn, where she became a cornerstone of the Huskies’ dynasty from 2012 to 2016.

Playing point guard, Jefferson helped UConn secure four consecutive NCAA National Championships, finishing her collegiate career with a remarkable 151-5 record.

Drafted second overall by the San Antonio Stars in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Jefferson quickly made her mark as a rookie, earning a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team after a standout season that included a career-high 31 points against the Indiana Fever.

Despite battling injuries, including knee surgeries that sidelined her for parts of multiple seasons, she has remained a dynamic player.

Jefferson has played for several WNBA teams, including the Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx, and Phoenix Mercury, before joining the Chicago Sky.

In 2022, she recorded a triple-double (13 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) with the Lynx, showcasing her versatility.

Accolades

Jefferson’s trophy case is a testament to her skill and impact on the court.

At UConn, she finished as the program’s all-time leader in assists (659) and second in steals (353).

She was a two-time winner of the Nancy Lieberman Award (2015, 2016), recognizing her as the nation’s top point guard, and earned Consensus First-Team All-American honors in 2015 and 2016.

She was also named the 2014-15 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Most Improved Player and the 2015-16 AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

In the WNBA, Jefferson’s rookie year accolades included finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting and being named to the All-Rookie Team.

Internationally, she won gold with Team USA at the 2012 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and the 2013 FIBA U19 World Championship.

Her high school career was equally decorated, with selections to the 2012 WBCA High School Coaches’ All-America Team and multiple All-American honors.