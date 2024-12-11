Moses Kuria Backs Jubilee Party, Pushes For BBI Revival

Senior State House advisor Moses Kuria has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta for reconciling with President William Ruto, describing their meeting as a pivotal step toward uniting the nation.

Kuria revealed plans to return to the Jubilee Party, which he left to form his own Chama Cha Kazi (CCK).

In a statement dated December 10, Kuria admitted his departure from Jubilee was a mistake and expressed his intent to convince Uhuru to resume leadership of the party.

“The Mt Kenya region deserves a strong political voice. It was a mistake to leave Jubilee, but it’s not too late to correct it,” he stated.

Kuria also announced plans to consolidate political parties in the region under Jubilee, echoing the efforts made in 2016 to form the party.

He vowed to dedicate his energy to this initiative, underscoring Jubilee’s role in unifying Mt Kenya ahead of the next general elections.

The former Cabinet Secretary urged President Ruto, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Raila Odinga to revive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which was nullified by the courts.

Kuria argued that the initiative’s proposed constitutional reforms are crucial to addressing the nation’s current challenges.

“Handshakes and personal meetings cannot substitute structured solutions. The BBI was the right path, and we must revisit it urgently,” he emphasized.

Kuria commended Ruto and Uhuru for setting aside differences to work together, describing their collaboration as a testament to Kenya’s resilience. He urged Mt Kenya residents to focus on addressing the region’s political challenges, calling for calm and unity despite the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.