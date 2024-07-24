Moses Kuria Reacts To Exclusion From Cabinet Secretary Nominees

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has responded after being excluded from President William Ruto’s latest list of CS nominees.

This announcement comes as President Ruto revealed the second batch of 10 appointees. The first batch included 11 nominees.

Kuria expressed gratitude to former CS Festus Mwangi for taking him out to lunch after his dismissal, noting that he had done the same for Mwangi when he was previously fired from the cabinet.

“On 14th January 2020 my friend Festus Mwangi Kiunjuri was fired from Cabinet. On that day I took him out for lunch. Today my brother has returned that favour. It was a good lunch. Asante Mwangi,” Kuria said.

On Wednesday, President Ruto released the final list of his Cabinet nominees, weeks after dismissing his entire cabinet except for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Also Read: ODM’s Mbadi, Joho, Wandayi Among 10 New Cabinet Nominees

The new nominees are as follows:

National Treasury : John Mbadi

: John Mbadi Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports : Kipchumba Murkomen

: Kipchumba Murkomen Cooperatives and MSME Development : Wycliffe Oparanya

: Wycliffe Oparanya Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage : Stella Langa’t

: Stella Langa’t Tourism and Wildlife : Rebecca Miano

: Rebecca Miano Energy and Petroleum : Opiyo Wandayi

: Opiyo Wandayi Public Service : Justin Muturi

: Justin Muturi Investments, Trade and Industry : Salim Mvurya

: Salim Mvurya Labour and Social Protection : Alfred Mutua

: Alfred Mutua Mining and Blue Economy: Hassan Joho

However, Ruto did not name nominees for Attorney General and East African Community and ASAL.

Last week, President Ruto named the first batch of nominees, which included:

Ministry of the Interior and National Administration : Kithure Kindiki

: Kithure Kindiki Ministry of Health : Debra Mulongo Barasa

: Debra Mulongo Barasa Ministry of Defence : Aden Duale

: Aden Duale Ministry of Roads and Transport : Davis Chirchir

: Davis Chirchir Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry : Soipan Tuya

: Soipan Tuya Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation : Eric Muga

: Eric Muga Ministry of Education : Julius Migosi

: Julius Migosi Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development : Alice Wahome

: Alice Wahome Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development : Dr. Andrew Karanja

: Dr. Andrew Karanja Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy: Dr. Margaret Ndungu

Initially, Miano was nominated as Attorney General but was later reassigned to the Tourism docket. On Tuesday, President Ruto made further adjustments, moving Duale to the Environment Docket and Tuya to the Defence Ministry. Miano’s name was not resubmitted for vetting as Attorney General.

On July 11, President Ruto dissolved his Cabinet, sending home all Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General. He announced that Principal Secretaries would coordinate the ministries’ affairs until a new cabinet was appointed. Mudavadi was appointed acting CS in all ministries during this interim period.