Motorist fatally stabbed in robbery after car stalls on road in Cabanas area

Police are investigating an incident where a driver was attacked and killed as he attended to his car that had stalled on the road over mechanical issues in Cabanas area, Embakasi, Nairobi.

The victim, identified John Arama Geke was in the company of a woman when they were attacked and he sustained two deep cuts on the left side of his chest and the lower abdomen.

It was established that while the deceased was heading home from a night of refreshment when his salon car developed a mechanical problem at the Cabanas area.

A lone rider on a motorcycle approached with the intent to help, but he turned out to be a robber. A confrontation ensued, and the rider stabbed the victim twice, leading to his death, police said.

Police arrived at the scene and helped to move the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations. A hunt on the attacker is ongoing, police said of the June 14 morning incident.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a fire that broke out at a house in Kawangware, Nairobi rose to two.

This is after the second body was discovered in the affected house on the fourth floor of an apartment on Sunday June 15, morning.

The victims were identified as Bob Kakoza, 39 years, and his wife, Nancy Kasiwa. A fire engine from the Nairobi County managed to contain the spread of the fire before the bodies were discovered.

Police said the cause of the fire remains unknown. The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Karatina, Nyeri County, a man was killed in a fire incident on a house. The deceased was identified as Simon Kiama, 53. He was in his wooden house when the fire broke out on June 15 killing him.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, police said, adding the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.