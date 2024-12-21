Motorists Stuck on Nakuru-Nairobi Highway for Second Day in Festive Rush 

Motorists using the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway were for the second day in traffic chaos as many rushed to various destinations for Christmas festivities.

Despite deployment of extra police officers on the route to manage the flow, many motorists and passengers complained they were stuck on the roads.

Others who managed to drive through said they started their trips at 2 am.

Some said they left Nairobi at 4 am but on reaching Limuru they were stuck in the chaos.

The chaos started Friday December 20 morning and ran throughout the day up to about 10 pm when police said the flow was better.

Come Saturday morning, more motorists hit the road and the chaos returned. The situation was worsened by rains that were experienced in the night.

The same situation was experienced on the Mai Mahiu route with extra police being deployed to help the flow.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said he was Friday stuck in the chaos for more than 12 hours.

“I left Nairobi at 5 a.m. driving myself and hoping to reach Kitale early for an 1pm event at Kitale National Polytechnic. After encountering heavy traffic first at the Limuru bridge, then towards Kikopey ,Nakuru town, and Eldoret town. This is the time I am arriving home.

The biggest cause of traffic snarl up is OVERLAPPING,TRAFFIC POLICE ,LORRIES AND BUSES,SINGLE LANE HIGHWAY AND ACCIDENTS that take long to resolve .

Kenya needs a Renaissance, and Africans need training on a culture of self-discipline and road mannerisms,” he wrote on Friday at 8.34 pm.

On Saturday, motorists said there were more police officers on the route but the situation remained chaotic.

Dozens of extra police were Friday dispatched to help in managing traffic flow on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Other teams were sent to Mai Mahiu route where motorists were stuck on the road for hours, police said.

This followed traffic chaos experienced on the routes as motorists and other passengers rushed upcountry for Christmas festivities.

The police on the ground said there were tens of vehicles involved in traffic chaos.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said he had ordered deployment of reinforcement teams including General Duty Police Officers from all police stations along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway and dispatched a police chopper from the National Police Service Airwing to assist the Traffic Police Unit clear and ensure free flow of traffic.

“The National Police Service is further appealing to all motorists to adhere to traffic and regulations rules by observing speed limits, driving roadworthy motor vehicles and avoiding overlapping on the roads,” he said.

The teams will work in shifts until the chaos are addressed amid fears they may persist.

Police said drivers’ indiscipline was the main cause of the chaos witnessed.

Motorists and passengers using the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway and the Kamandura-Mai Mahiu Road were caught up in heavy traffic on Friday caused by a trailer accident.

The accident led to the closure of these roads, forcing some travellers to spend the night on the road.

The traffic jam persisted for a long time despite efforts by traffic police to restore normal flow.

The situation has affected many travellers heading home to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) said there was significant congestion on the Rironi-Naivasha-Nakuru road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha section.

KeNHA Director-General Kungu urged motorists to be patient, maintain lane discipline and consider alternative routes to ease congestion and enhance road safety.

“The Authority, with the support of traffic police, are at hand to give the necessary guidance and ensure smooth traffic flow so you can reach your destination safely and without delays,” said Eng Ndung’u.

The authority asked motorists to use alternative routes: Naivasha-Njabini-Olkalou-Dundori-Lanet-Nakuru; Flyover-Njabini-Olkalou-Dundori-Lanet-Nakuru; and Ngong-Suswa-Narok- Mau Narok-Nakuru.

The Nakuru-Nairobi highway is not new to heavy traffic during the festive season as it is the main route for Kenyans travelling to Western, Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.