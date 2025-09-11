Mount Kenya Residents Say Economy Has Worsened Since 2022 Election – Report

A new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) shows that a majority of residents in the Mount Kenya region believe their economic situation has worsened since the 2022 General Election.

According to the report released on September 11, 85 percent of respondents in Mount Kenya said their economic conditions had deteriorated, the highest proportion in the country.

Nairobi followed at 74 percent.

By contrast, only 41 percent in the Northern region reported worsening conditions, making it the least affected.

At the same time, Northern Kenya recorded the highest proportion of residents reporting improvement at 31 percent – more than double the figures in Central Rift and Lower Eastern (14 percent). Mount Kenya registered the lowest number of residents reporting any improvement, at just 3 percent.

TIFA analysts noted that Northern Kenya’s relative stability may be linked to its lower integration into the national economy, with livestock trade playing a central role in livelihoods.

Comparing the September findings with a similar TIFA survey in May, slightly fewer Kenyans now report worsening conditions (70 percent compared to 75 percent). However, only 10 percent say their economic situation has improved, a figure unchanged since May.

The report also found a sharp divide between supporters and opponents of the Broad-Based Government. While 79 percent of those opposing BBG said their situation has worsened, only 50 percent of supporters reported the same. TIFA suggested that some pro-BBG respondents may have been reluctant to give negative responses about the government they support.

On the broader question of the country’s direction, fewer Kenyans now believe the country is headed the wrong way compared to May (62 percent vs. 75 percent). However, the number who think Kenya is on the right path has barely changed (15 percent vs. 14 percent).

The survey also revealed Kenya’s employment and income challenges. Nearly half of adults report working full-time, either in employment (25 percent) or self-employment (23 percent), while 15 percent work part-time. About one in four Kenyans remain jobless.

Household incomes remain low, with 46 percent of families earning below Sh20,000 per month. Only 10 percent earn above Sh50,000. Despite a drop in inflation to under 4 percent from more than 9 percent three years ago, TIFA warned that accumulated inflation of nearly 20 percent has eroded purchasing power.

The Finance Bill has also had a direct impact on households. Nationally, 65 percent of Kenyans say they have felt its effects, with the highest impact in Coast (82 percent) and Nyanza (81 percent). In contrast, only 44 percent in Northern Kenya reported being affected.