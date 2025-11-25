MOWASSCO Invites Applications for Board Member Positions

Mombasa Water Supply & Sanitation Co. Ltd (MOWASSCO) has announced vacancies for its Board of Directors.

In a public notice on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the company invited applications from qualified and ethical individuals to serve on the board.

“The composition of the Directors requires a mix of skills from Business and Manufacturing Community, Professional Bodies, Residents Organizations, Women Organizations and Local Stakeholders such as Schools, Farmers, Youth Groups, geographical representations etc. The selection procedure will be subjected to the Constitutional requirement of Gender and regional balance,” the notice reads.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens of integrity, compliant with Chapter Six of the Constitution. They should hold a diploma or higher qualification, with a bachelor’s degree required for professional categories such as law, finance, engineering, governance, audit, HR, ICT, and business. A master’s or PhD is an added advantage. Candidates must have at least seven years of professional experience in a relevant sector, demonstrate knowledge of corporate governance, strategy, and risk management, and have actively participated in local development initiatives.

Applicants must not hold political office, be employees of MOWASSCO, have served more than two terms as a director of the company, or be suppliers or trading associates of MOWASSCO.

The board will include two county government representatives, two representatives from the business and manufacturing community, two representatives of local professionals, one consumer representative from institutions of higher learning or religious organizations, one representative from the hotel and hospitality industry, and one representative of special interest groups such as youth, women, or persons with disabilities.

Applicants should submit a cover letter, detailed CV, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, national ID or passport, and valid clearance certificates from EACC, HELB, KRA, DCI, and CRB. Applications must be clearly marked “Application for Board Membership MOWASSCO” and delivered to the Chairperson, Selection Panel, C/O County Secretary & Head of Public Service, Mombasa County Government, 2nd Floor, Betting Control & Licensing Board Building, P.O. Box 90440-80100 GPO, Mombasa, or emailed to countysec@mombasa.go.ke.

The deadline for submissions is December 3, 2025. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.