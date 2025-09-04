MP Ichungwah’s father dies aged 105

The father Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichungwah is dead.

Isaac Ichungwa Ngugi, 105 died in his sleep at his Kikuyu home, Kiambu County, early Thursday morning, the Office of The Speaker of the National Assembly said. .

“His father, Mr. Isaac Ichungwa Ngugi, aged 105, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Kikuyu home early this morning. Following a week-long hospitalization at Karen Hospital, he was discharged last week,” a statement said.

It added the family has initiated funeral arrangements.

Members may pay their condolences to the family starting Tuesday, 9th September 2025, the statement added.

Other details, including Requiem Mass, and interment date for the late Isaac Ichungwa Ngugi will follow shortly.

At 105, he was one of few oldest people in the country.

The MP had in June 2025 complained some goons planned to attack and harm the old man during the Gen Z protests at his home.