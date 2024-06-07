MP Kagombe Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charges, Released on Sh2 Million Bond 

Gatundu Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe was Friday released on Sh2 million bond or Sh1 million cash bail and surety of the same amount.

Kagombe was released after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges levelled against him at Machakos Hi Court.

The MP appeared before Judge Francis Olel who had earlier ordered a mental assessment be done on him before he takes plea.

The MP was first arraigned before the same Judge last week where he was charged with murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code.

The particulars of the offence are that on 17th day of May 2024 at around 4.30 pm at Kimuchu area in makongeni location in Thika west subcounty with Kiambu county murdered David Nduati Wataha.

Kagombe was represented by a group of lawyers.

Before Olel made his ruling, the prosecution had submitted an application for the court to deny the accused person access to Thika Town where the deceased resided.

The defence lawyers maintained that their client be granted lenient bail terms arguing he wasn’t a flight risk.

They said the suspect is a sitting MP and member of two parliamentary committee; Livestock and Agriculture.

“So, as such, the accused person will have some troubles travelling every time coming to this court for the case. It will be inconvenient for the accused person to continue travelling to this court. He isn’t a flight risk,” lawyer Brian Khaemba argued.

It was then the Judge made his ruling.

“The court has considered applications by both the prosecution and defence lawyers and hereby order that the accused person be released on Sh2 million bond or Sh1 million cash bail and surety of a similar amount,” Olel ordered.

Olel put the mention of the case be on July 17, 2024.

“The suspect should neither contact witnesses nor visit the area where the incident occurred,” the judge ruled.

The Judge also ordered that the probation department should do a report and submit it before him in 30 days time.

The MP has been in police custody for a week after he was arrested for alleged murder of the bodaboda operator in Thika subcounty.