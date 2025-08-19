MP Raises Alarm Over Rising Insecurity In Mandera Linked To Somalia Conflict

Nominated Member of Parliament Sulekha Harun has warned of a growing security crisis in Mandera County, blaming the spillover of armed clashes from neighbouring Somalia.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Harun said residents near Border Point One in Mandera Town are living in fear as stray bullets and live explosives from fighting between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Jubaland Administration in the town of Bula Hawa continue to cross into Kenyan territory.

“Residents of Mandera have been subjected to alarming incidents involving stray bullets and live ordnance,” she said. “These projectiles are endangering lives, destroying property, and causing panic among innocent civilians, especially those living close to the border.”

Harun noted that the insecurity has disrupted normal life, with families fleeing their homes, businesses closing early, and children staying indoors. Some residents have relocated to safer parts of Mandera due to the constant threat of cross-border violence.

She further revealed that there are reports of Jubaland fighters crossing briefly into Kenyan territory during intense fighting, which she described as a violation of Kenya’s sovereignty and a serious national security threat.

“The presence of foreign armed groups on our soil is unacceptable. Communities are demanding action, including the removal of any foreign fighters contributing to this insecurity,” she said.

In her statement to the House, Harun asked the Chairperson of the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee to urgently respond to the situation. She demanded to know what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing to protect Mandera residents, whether any formal diplomatic protests have been made to Somalia and the Jubaland authorities, and what long-term strategies are in place to prevent future incursions.

She also called for stronger cross-border peace efforts and closer security cooperation between Kenya and Somalia to protect civilians who are caught up in a conflict they did not create.