MP Salasya Arrested, Bodyguards Disarmed Over Assault of MCA in Kakamega

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Kalerwa Salasya was Friday arrested over an assault claim on a Member of County Assembly in Kakamega.

His two bodyguards were arrested and disarmed after they shot to the air in the drama at a funeral.

Salasya was released on Sh50,000 cash bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday January 16.

Police said he will face charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the penal code and creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to section 95 (1)(b) of the penal code.

His two bodyguards were disarmed and their firearms are awaiting ballistic analysis, police said.

This is after they shot to the air in fracas at a funeral in Mumias on Friday January 12, police said.

Salasya is accused of attacking and assaulting Malaha/Isongo Ward MCA Peter Walunya Indimuli at a funeral in a drama that was caught on camera.

Indimuli reported at police at Shianda police station that he and other mourners were at a funeral of Jesmus Kodia at Maraba village and he had taken the podium to welcome Salasya who is the area MP.

He said he asked the MP to observe decorum in his speech but instead he shouted at him ordering him to sit down.

The MP then attacked him with slaps and blows before security intervened.

This forced other mourners to scamper the area as gunshots were heard.

Police from Shianda rushed to the scene and restored calm allowing the funeral to proceed.

After the MCA reported the issue, he was asked to process his P3 form.

It was then the MP was traced and arrested.

He was later released on bail ahead of arraignment. Salasya did not respond to our queries over the drama.

This is the latest drama he has been caught in. He is a first time MP. He is currently facing probe over claims he threatened a magistrate in a case he was involved in Mumias.

He has also been involved in a numerous dramatic incidents in the area amid calls on him to be responsible.