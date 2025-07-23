MPs Back Motion To Make Public Hospitals Mandatory For Civil Servants

Members of Parliament have thrown their support behind a motion seeking to make it mandatory for all public officers to seek treatment in public health facilities, as part of efforts to fast-track the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya.

The motion, sponsored by Nominated MP Sabina Chege, calls on the Ministry of Health to fully implement the Kenya Universal Health Coverage Policy 2020–2030 and develop a policy requiring all civil servants, public officers, and State officers to use public health facilities for medical treatment.

“The Government committed to accelerating the attainment of Universal Health Coverage to ensure all Kenyans access quality health services,” said Chege. “This commitment is being implemented through the introduction of the Social Health Insurance Fund.”

Chege stressed the urgent need to improve service delivery in public hospitals, many of which remain underfunded. She argued that making it mandatory for public officers to use public facilities would strengthen accountability and channel more funding into these hospitals through government-sponsored medical insurance schemes.

“Public officers are covered under comprehensive medical insurance by government agencies. Directing them to public hospitals would ensure that these funds support the public health system,” she added.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi supported the motion, calling for a shift in mindset among leaders and citizens to embrace public institutions. She noted that many doctors who work in public hospitals like Kenyatta National Hospital also serve in private facilities, suggesting that public perception, rather than quality, is the real issue.

Elachi also urged the regulation of high medical fees charged by some private hospitals, saying the cost of healthcare remains a burden for many Kenyans.

Seme MP and Health Committee Chair Dr James Nyikal said Parliament must lead by example. “If we really mean what we say, we as MPs should commit to using public health services—flawed as they may be,” said Nyikal, calling for efforts to restore confidence in public hospitals and make them the benchmark for healthcare quality.

Elgeyo Marakwet County MP Caroline Ng’elechei reminded the House that healthcare is a devolved function and urged governors to prioritise equipping health facilities and maintaining hygiene to attract more users.

Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi said better pay and working conditions for healthcare workers in public hospitals would improve service quality and reduce the migration of skilled staff to the private sector.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro underlined the link between healthcare and economic development. “While education empowers the workforce, healthcare sustains it. It’s a key pillar of national growth,” he said.

Nyoro cited the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), where even top leaders, including the Prime Minister, are treated in public hospitals—an example he said builds public trust in the system.

However, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi opposed the idea of devolved healthcare, arguing that UHC would be more effective under a centralised system. “For UHC to work, it must operate as a unified insurance scheme. Devolution fragments the system and weakens efficiency,” he said.

Omondi called for restructuring healthcare management under devolution and proposed the establishment of a common employer for health workers to ensure consistent standards across the country.