MP’s Bodyguard Arrested After Assaulting Court Clerk in Garissa

A bodyguard attached to Fafi MP Salah Yakub Farah was arrested after he assaulted a court clerk in Garissa Law Courts.

Constable Bashir Maulid had gone to the court to attend to a domestic case he has with his wife when the incident happened.

He is said to have confronted the clerk and assaulted him accusing him of helping he wife to prosecute him.

The clerk screamed for help and security officers present dashed to his help.

The officials detained the officer and disarmed him before being detained.

The officer was scheduled to be produced in court and charged with assault. Police said they are handling the matter.

Meanwhile, five people were injured in a fight among clan members over land in Alango, Dadaab, Garissa County.

The group fought at Haji Aden Trading Centre after disagreeing on how to share the land among the clan.

They attacked each other using stones and sticks. The injured were rushed to hospital where they were treated and discharged ahead of planned talks on the saga.

Such incidents are common and have led to loss of lives and property. For instance, two clans are fighting in Mandera over land. The groups have disagreed on management of a slaughter house.

