MPs Call for Urgent Probe into Cracks at Riruta Apartment Complex After Tenant Evacuation

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works has called on investigative agencies to fast-track investigations into structural cracks discovered at an apartment complex in Riruta Satellite, Dagoretti South Constituency, amid fears of a possible building collapse.

The committee, chaired by Joseph Tonui, made the call after conducting a site inspection following reports of serious structural defects that forced the evacuation of tenants from the residential buildings over safety concerns.

The visit aimed to establish the circumstances surrounding the cracks and assess the extent of the structural damage reported by tenants.

Speaking during the inspection, Tonui said the committee had observed several cracks in the buildings, ranging from minor defects to extensive structural damage. However, he noted that investigations were still underway to determine their exact cause.

“We have come on a fact-finding mission because we received an alert that there is a building which is almost collapsing,” Tonui said.

“We have assessed the premises and noted some cracks. We are asking the investigating teams from the various agencies to expedite their investigations so that we can establish the exact cause,” he added.

The lawmakers were briefed on a preliminary assessment by the National Construction Authority (NCA), which established that the development comprises three adjoining blocks.

According to the assessment, deep masonry cracks had been observed in the middle block, alongside other cracks affecting different sections of the apartment complex.

The preliminary findings further indicated that the buildings had structural safety concerns and were not fit for occupation in their current condition.

The committee was also informed that a multi-agency taskforce comprising relevant government institutions had launched investigations to establish the circumstances behind the structural defects and recommend appropriate remedial measures.

The lawmakers said they would await a comprehensive report from the investigative agencies before making further recommendations on the matter.

Tonui commended the tenants for promptly reporting the cracks and cooperating with the evacuation exercise, saying their quick response could have helped avert a potential tragedy.

He urged Kenyans to report visible signs of structural damage in buildings instead of ignoring them, warning that failure to address such defects could result in devastating consequences.

The committee chairperson also challenged property developers to comply with construction regulations and ensure qualified professionals, including structural engineers and consultants, are involved throughout the construction process.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie said the decision to alert the committee was informed by the need to prevent a recurrence of past building tragedies.

He noted that the reported cracks had raised serious public safety concerns, prompting parliamentary intervention and engagement with the relevant regulatory agencies.

Committee Vice-Chairperson Rindikiri Mugambi said national and county governments, alongside other stakeholders, shared the responsibility of ensuring buildings met the required safety standards during and after construction.

“We have a corporate responsibility to ensure Kenyans are safe wherever they are,” Mugambi said.

He added that effective enforcement of existing laws and efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework were essential in preventing building collapses and protecting lives and property.

The committee pledged to continue monitoring the situation and engaging relevant agencies as it awaits the findings of the multi-agency investigations to determine the next course of action.