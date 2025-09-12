MPs Calls for Clean Cooking Energy in Kenyan Prisons

The Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC), chaired by Caroli Omondi, has urged the government to roll out clean cooking energy solutions in prisons across the country.

This follows the Committee’s inspection of correctional facilities in Kilifi County, where most prisons still rely on firewood for cooking.

Omondi said it was urgent to adopt alternatives such as biogas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), natural gas, and charcoal briquettes. He warned that the continued use of firewood contributes to deforestation, environmental degradation, and health risks for inmates and prison staff.

“This move is critical in supporting the government’s broader efforts to reduce environmental pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change,” said Omondi.

The Committee also recommended training inmates to produce charcoal briquettes from agricultural waste, equipping them with practical skills while cutting reliance on firewood. Prison officers, they said, should also receive training to operate and maintain clean energy systems.

Lawmakers further called for improved digital infrastructure in prisons to allow remote court hearings. They noted this would ease congestion and speed up judicial processes for remandees and inmates.

During the Kilifi tour, the Committee praised rehabilitation programs such as vocational training, counselling, water harvesting, and environmental conservation. The initiatives are supported by partners including Mabati Rolling Mills, Mombasa Cement, and the Red Cross.

The visit ended with donations of food items to prisons in the county. Kaloleni Prison also received a television set to give inmates access to news and entertainment. Prison officers and inmates thanked the Committee for its support.