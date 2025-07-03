MPs Commit To Embrace AI, Digital Diplomacy For Economic Growth

The National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation has pledged to embrace digital diplomacy and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help drive Kenya’s economic transformation.

The Committee, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, made the commitment during a meeting with Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, Ambassador Philip Thigo.

Kiarie emphasized the need for Members of Parliament to be equipped with digital literacy skills to strengthen their role in crafting laws that support the growth of AI and digital innovation.

“I intend to engage the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training to ensure that Members of Parliament are well versed with AI and emerging technologies,” said Kiarie.

During the meeting, the Committee explored Kenya’s position in the global AI ecosystem, examined legislative gaps in the tech space, and discussed opportunities that AI presents to Kenyans in areas such as innovation, job creation, and digital inclusion.

Ambassador Thigo assured the lawmakers of his support in promoting digital leadership and said there are ongoing plans to train Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) managers on using platforms like TikTok and Meta to promote development and engage with the public.

“AI has the potential to drive economic growth, scale innovation, and create high-value opportunities while addressing development challenges and preserving our culture,” said Ambassador Thigo.

He cited a recent global study showing that Kenya scored 93 out of 100 in ICT regulation, ranking first in Africa and 20th globally, despite having an internet penetration rate of only 42%.

Thigo urged the Committee to champion the relocation of data centres to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and push for greater investment in the data infrastructure sector. He also asked MPs to work with telecommunication companies to reduce the cost of internet, improve connectivity quality, and enhance access to digital devices across the country.