MPs Fault Health Ministry For Poor Public Awareness On SHA

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health has faulted the Ministry of Health and the Social Health Authority (SHA) for failing to allocate resources for public education on Kenya’s three key health funds.

Lawmakers warned that the lack of awareness has led to confusion, misinformation, and disinformation, posing a threat to the success of the government’s universal health coverage (UHC) plan.

SHA is responsible for overseeing the Primary Health Care Fund (PHC), the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

However, MPs expressed concern that many Kenyans remain unaware of their benefits due to inadequate public sensitization.

During a session on Thursday, the committee scrutinized Supplementary Estimates No. II for the 2024/2025 financial year and questioned the State Department for Medical Services on why no funds had been set aside for public awareness campaigns.

Endebess MP Robert Pukose, who chairs the committee, warned that without proper sensitization, the new health financing model could face resistance.

“I’ve not seen any budget allocation for public communication, yet it is clear that the ministry is struggling to inform the public about these funds. This should be a priority,” Pukose said. He stressed that misinformation is inevitable when introducing new initiatives, but the government must take responsibility for providing accurate information.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene echoed the concerns, noting that even lawmakers have conflicting interpretations of SHA and SHIF.

“Just the other day, I watched a Member of Parliament at a burial claiming that PHC covers minor illnesses, while SHIF is for surgeries. If even MPs do not fully grasp the framework, how do we expect the general public to understand?” Munene asked.

The lawmakers urged the Ministry of Health to take urgent steps in bridging the information gap to ensure Kenyans fully understand their entitlements under the new health financing model.