MPs Probe Renovation Costs, Spouse’s Office Budget Under Ex-DP Gachagua

Members of Parliament have questioned millions spent on renovations during former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s tenure.

The National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security has expressed concern about the high costs incurred in renovating the Harambee Annex office, Karen residence and Mombasa office.

Legislators noted that the Harambee Annex, constructed at a cost of Sh600 million, now requires Sh560 million in additional renovations.

As of June 2024, the refurbishment of the Harambee Annex stood at only 22% completion, raising questions about the slow pace of work relative to the funds already spent.

They also flagged the Karen residence, where Sh249 million has already been spent out of a total refurbishment cost of Sh560 million.

The upgrades to the Karen residence include the expansion of boardrooms on the third and fourth floors, upgrades to seven kitchenettes, repainting, relighting of the building and the installation of a new CCTV system.

Only 45% of the work is completed as of the same period.

In the Mombasa office, Sh49 million was spent despite only 21% of the work being completed as of June 2024.

MPs have questioned whether the funds used were proportional to the progress achieved and expressed doubts about the feasibility of completing all renovations by June 2027, as was projected by the Deputy President’s office.

MPs also questioned the allocation of Sh771.7 million to the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President, Dorcas Rigathi, seeking an explanation on how the funds were utilized.

They raised concerns about whether this allocation met the threshold for prudent use of taxpayers money given the limited scope of the office’s functions.

The DP’s office claims Sh5 million was reportedly generated from the disposal of obsolete stores which MPs allege lacks proper documentation and Treasury approval.

They pointed out that this amount was not reflected in funds received from the exchequer, suggesting a possible misrepresentation of financial transactions.

The committee has called for a thorough audit of the funds to ensure accountability.

MPs say that failure to address these issues could erode public trust in government expenditure and set a troubling precedent for unchecked spending in public offices.

Civil society groups have also joined the call for a forensic audit to determine if there was any misuse of resources during the tenure in question.