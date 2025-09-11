MPs Push for Activation of Revolving Prison Enterprise Fund

The Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Implementation Oversight (CIOC) has called for the immediate activation of the Revolving Prison Enterprise Fund to support prison reforms and improve the welfare of inmates.

Committee chairperson Caroli Omondi said the fund is expected to help finance Kenya Prisons Service operations, while also supporting rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners into society.

Speaking during a visit to Kaloleni Main Prison, MPs stressed that the fund would be central to making the Prisons Service more self-sustaining and efficient. Revenue generated would be used to buy modern equipment, run training programs, and market goods produced by inmates.

Currently, Kenyan prisons produce items such as furniture, textiles, agricultural products, metal works, and vehicle number plates. However, MPs noted that the proceeds are not directly improving the welfare of prisoners, many of whom continue to live in poor conditions.

The committee recommended that the fund be managed by the Kenya Prisons Service to ensure accountability and alignment with its needs.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about deep-rooted challenges in prisons, including overcrowding, inadequate funding, poor healthcare, and lack of enough psychologists and counselors. They further cited delays in justice, weak coordination with the wider justice system, and corruption as major obstacles.

Other issues flagged were radicalization, drug abuse, and piracy inside prisons.

The committee pledged to work with stakeholders to push for reforms that would improve conditions in prisons and ensure inmates are treated with dignity.